VOC Energy Trust (VOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 29, 2019

VOC Energy Trust ( VOC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.7, the dividend yield is 14.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VOC was $5.7, representing a -16.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.86 and a 71.89% increase over the 52 week low of $3.32.

VOC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). VOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VOC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.