VNOM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.33, changing hands as high as $32.72 per share. Viper Energy Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VNOM's low point in its 52 week range is $22.76 per share, with $44 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.28.
