VLO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.64, changing hands as low as $82.16 per share. Valero Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VLO's low point in its 52 week range is $68.81 per share, with $122.42 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $83.27.
