VLO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.98, changing hands as high as $81.91 per share. Valero Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VLO's low point in its 52 week range is $68.81 per share, with $120.72 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $81.26.
