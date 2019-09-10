Quantcast

VLO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.98, changing hands as high as $81.91 per share. Valero Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Valero Energy Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VLO's low point in its 52 week range is $68.81 per share, with $120.72 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $81.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Energy
Referenced Symbols: VLO


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?