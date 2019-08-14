VIX Surges, Trump Tweets During Huge Stock Sell-Off

Growing recession fears sparked heavy selling in stocks today. Traders responded to an inverted yield curve on top of ugly economic data out of China and Germany, sending the Dow to a monstrous 800-point loss. President Donald Trump weighed in on Twitter, calling Fed Chair Jerome Powell "clueless" and saying the Fed raised rates "too much & too fast." The percentage losses were about the same for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, with bank and tech stocks some of the hardest hit. Meanwhile, gold prices popped and the VIX jumped back above the 20 handle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 25,479.42) fell 800.5 points, or 3.1%, for its biggest pullback since December. All 30 of the index's components closed in the red, with Dow's ( DOW ) 5.9% loss coming in as the steepest.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,840.60) lost 85.7 points, or 2.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 7,773.94) shed 242.4 points, or 3%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 22.10) jumped 4.6 points, or 26.1%.

Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

Gold Prices Gain Again as Fear Rises

Oil prices got hit today, too, mostly due to growing fears around global demand. September crude futures fell $1.87, or 3.3%, to $55.23 per barrel.

Gold prices had another strong session on the economic worries. December-dated gold futures rose $13.70, or 0.9%, to finish at $1,527.80 an ounce -- a fresh six-year high.