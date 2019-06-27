Quantcast

Vivendi's shares fall as concerns mount of hitches to UMG stake sale

By Reuters

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Vivendi's shares fell on Thursday, which traders attributed to a media report of a possible hitches to its planned sale of a stake in its Universal Music Group division.

Traders cited an article in industry publication Digital Music News that said Vivendi's UMG sale plan could be delayed into 2020.

Vivendi's shares were down 2.8% in mid-session trading. Officials at Vivendi could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

Vivendi plans to sell the UMG stake, which some analysts have valued at 40 billion euros ($45.5 billion), to maximise the music arm's value and help fund purchases of other businesses.

