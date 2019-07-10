Vivendi criticizes Mediaset's Dutch holding company plan

Reuters





MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi , an investor in Mediaset , criticised on Wednesday a plan by Italy's top commercial broadcaster to set up a Dutch holding company to pursue a pan-European growth project.

Mediaset, controlled by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, has said a Dutch shell company would carry out a reverse takeover of both Mediaset and Madrid-listed Mediaset Espana , issuing shares to the owners of both.

In its first comment about the plan unveiled in early June, Vivendi said the price offered to shareholders who wished to exercise their withdrawal rights was too low and that the plan damaged the interests of minority investors.

It was not immediately possible to reach Mediaset for a comment.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy