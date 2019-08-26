VIV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (Symbol: VIV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.51, changing hands as low as $12.30 per share. Telefonica Brasil SA shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VIV's low point in its 52 week range is $9.21 per share, with $14.47 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.30.
