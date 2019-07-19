Quantcast

Visual effects firm DNEG prepares for multi-million pound London IPO

By Reuters

July 19 Reuters - British visual effects company DNEG, owned by India'sPrime Focus Ltd , has appointed bankers to prepare for a London listing that would value the company at "hundreds of millions of pounds", according to a Sky News on Friday.

The report said DNEG, which worked on films, including 'Interstellar', 'Harry Potter' and more recently 'Avengers: Endgame', could make its London market debut as early as September.

The company declined to comment on the report.

The company won an Oscar for best visual effects for 'Interstellar' in 2015.

Prime Focus, the holding company listed in India, has a market capitalisation of 13.45 billion Indian rupees ($195.5 million).

