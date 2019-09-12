Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Vistra Energy Corp. ( VST ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.97, the dividend yield is 1.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VST was $25.97, representing a -6.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.86 and a 24.65% increase over the 52 week low of $20.84.

VST is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). VST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38. Zacks Investment Research reports VST's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10825%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VST as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund ( FXU )

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF ( GVIP )

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF ( BOUT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXU with an increase of 5.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VST at 6.18%.