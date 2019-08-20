Visteon Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Visteon Corp (Symbol: VC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.47, changing hands as high as $67.74 per share. Visteon Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VC's low point in its 52 week range is $44.04 per share, with $120.52 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $67.50.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »