Vision Fund gets handed ill-timed reality check

By Liam Proud

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Vision Fund has hit its first rough patch. In theory that shouldn't be a critical blow for SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son's$100 billion investment vehicle: Most venture funds run into a spot of bother now and then. The slumping valuations of major portfolio companies is particularly awkward, however, because Son is simultaneously raising cash for a $108 billion sequel.

The Vision Fund and parent SoftBank have poured almost $11 billion, including investment commitments and joint ventures, into the We Company, the office sublessor more commonly known as WeWork. Reuters reported on Thursday that the company may float for around $20 billion - less than half the $47 billion implied by a recent funding round. Since Son has marked up the value of his portfolio partly based on private valuations, that could trigger a writedown.

Meanwhile shares in $55 billion ride-hailing app Uber Technologies are now 28% below their May IPO price. The Vision Fund had a 13% stake as of June 30, for which it paid almost $7.7 billion. It's now worth $7.2 billion. Admittedly its 30% stake in $8 billion medical-technology group Guardant Health has more than doubled this year, and $15 billionSlack Technologies is well above the Vision Fund's in-price. But the workplace chat app has dropped 22% since a June direct listing.

The slumping valuations are embarrassing, particularly as Uber and WeWork are Son's two most high-profile investments. The risk is that investors turn their noses up at his other 80-odd private companies when they float. Without frequent IPO paydays, Son may find it hard to pay back the Vision Fund's borrowings and a 7% coupon on its $40 billion of preferred shares.

The more immediate problem is that he is yet to finish raising a planned $108 billionVision Fund 2. Son hopes to use profits from the first one to help finance SoftBank's $38 billion contribution, and to entice Vision Fund 1 supporters Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi to cough up again. WeWork and Uber's troubles could give these two cold feet, and concern earmarked investors like Microsoft and a Kazakhstani state fund. The Vision Fund is heading south at a bad time.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The We Company, owner of shared-office space provider WeWork, is considering slashing the valuation it will seek in an initial public offering to a little over $20 billion, less than half the $47 billion implied by its last private fundraising, Reuters reported on Sept. 5, citing people familiar with the matter.

- Slack Technologies on Sept. 4 reported that its net loss for the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year increased to nearly $360 million, compared to about $32 million in the same period a year ago. It also forecast a third-quarter non-GAAP loss of 8 cents to 9 cents a share. The average estimate of sell-side analysts was for a loss of 7 cents a share.

- Uber Technologies on Aug. 8 reported second-quarter revenue increased by 14% to nearly $3.2 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected sales of almost $3.4 billion. The company reported a net loss of $5.2 billion as costs grew.