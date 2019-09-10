Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. ( VSH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.14, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VSH was $17.14, representing a -25.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.94 and a 19.36% increase over the 52 week low of $14.36.

VSH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Amphenol Corporation ( APH ). VSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.03. Zacks Investment Research reports VSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -39.31%, compared to an industry average of -39.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VSH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.