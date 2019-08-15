Vishay Expands Semiconductor Offerings With New Power MOSFET

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand discrete semiconductors portfolio by focusing on its MOSFET offerings.



This is evident from its latest move of launching new 60 V TrenchFET Gen IV n-channel power MOSFET, SiSS22DN.



Notably, the new product features very low RDS - Qg figure-of-merit (FOM), which makes it tuned for the lowest RDS - Qoss FOM. Further, it offers low gate charge of 22.5 nC and low output charge.



The company with the new power MOSFET aims to minimize conduction and switching losses that will help in increasing efficiency and power density in switching topologies.



Consequently, this will aid the performance of power management system building blocks, primary-side switching in DC/DC converters, motor drive control and circuit protection in power tools and industrial equipment. It will also enhance battery protection and charging in battery management modules.



MOSFET Market Holds Promise



Vishay is well-positioned to capitalize on increasing demand for improved efficiency, automation solutions and enhanced robustness. Further, its expanding MOSFET portfolio will benefit from the growing proliferation of electrical and electronic components in power management to enhance energy conservation in several applications such as consumer electronics, electric vehicle and industrial systems.



Apart from the latest launch, the company also introduced -30 V and -40 V Automotive Grade p-channel TrenchFET power MOSFETs in the beginning of this year.



We believe Vishay is well-positioned to reap benefits from the growing power MOSFET market on the back of its strengthening MOSFET offering.



Per a report from Sprint Stat Research, the global market for power MOSFET devices categorized by MOSFET discreet and MOSFET power module is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.12% between 2018 and 2025 to reach $7.31 billion by 2025.



Expanding Discrete Semiconductors Offerings



The latest move of the company is in sync with its persistent focus toward enhancing discrete semiconductor offerings.



Apart from MOSFET, Vishay is also reinforcing optoelectronics portfolio. The launch of VOT8024A and VOT8121A expanded its opto portfolio. Further, it has unveiled series of optocouplers - VOT8025A and VOT8125A.



We believe the above mentioned strong endeavors are likely to expand presence in the semiconductor industry. However, Vishay faces strong competition from Broadcom AVGO , Kemet KEM and STMicroelectronics STM .



