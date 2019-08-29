Vishay Expands Passive Component Offerings With New Resistors

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH has rolled out two models of resistors - WFPA3939 and WFPB3939. Notably, the latest move is a testament to its strong focus toward strengthening resistors offerings.





Both the resistors produce significantly low resistance values from 2 mΩ to 8 mΩ. Further, these feature a metal manganese-copper and nickel-chromium alloy resistive element with low TCR, low inductance values of < 10 nH and low thermal EMF.Further, the new resistors, which comprise improved thermal management design, are operational in the temperature range of -65 °C to +170 °C.Notably, these are Automotive Grade Power Metal Plate shunt resistors that leverage copper heat spreader, which results in 20 W power rating for a 3939-size package with Kelvin terminals.The latest move of the company is likely to drive momentum across automotive electronic power steering systems, power supplies for instrumentation, industrial, battery management for electric and hybrid vehicles, large motor drives and AMS applications.This in turn is anticipated to aid adoption rate of WFPA3939 and WFPB3939, which will drive Vishay's top line.Power resistors market is riding on growing proliferation of electronic devices globally. Further, these devices are increasing demand for shunt resistors.Additionally, emergence of hybrid electric vehicles and rising adoption remain the key catalysts in the global shunt resistor market. We believe the latest launch makes Vishay well poised to capitalize on these opportunities.A transition has taken place from the use of multiple low power devices to a single high power resistor in AEC-Q200 qualified devices as these resistors save space and increase measurement accuracy.WFPA3939 and WFPB3939 are well-equipped to offer these to the application designers. Further, these are capable of decreasing component counts.

Expanding Passive Component Offerings

The latest move is in sync with the company's persistent focus toward strengthening its passive electronic component portfolio.



Apart from resistors, Vishay recently unveiled three new series of F340 electromagnetic interference suppression film capacitors - F340X1, F340X2 and F340Y2, which are designed to withstand humidity.



We believe an expanding resistor and capacitors portfolio are anticipated to accelerate revenue generation in these two product segments.



However, Vishay's manufacturing inefficiencies, weakening demand from distributors owing to high level of inventories in the supply chain and imposition of U.S. tariffs remain concerns.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Garmin GRMN , Koninklijke Philips PHG and KLA-Tencor KLAC . While Garmin sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Koninklijke Philips and KLA-Tencor carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term expected earnings growth rate for Garmin, Koninklijke Philips and KLA-Tencor is currently pegged at 7.35%, 15.5% and 13.28%, respectively.



