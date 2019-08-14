Visa Inc. (V) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Visa Inc. ( V ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased V prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that V has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $178.61, the dividend yield is .56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of V was $178.61, representing a -2.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $184.07 and a 46.88% increase over the 52 week low of $121.60.

V is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Mastercard Incorporated ( MA ). V's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.21. Zacks Investment Research reports V's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.04%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the V Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to V through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have V as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF ( IPAY )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology ( XLK )

iShares U.S. Financial ETF ( IYF )

iShares Trust ( MTUM )

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF ( IYG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 11.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of V at 6.13%.