Visa earnings beat on higher customer spending

By Reuters

Reuters


July 23 (Reuters) - Visa Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly earnings on Tuesday, as a robust economy encouraged customers to spend more and boosted fees for the world's largest payment processor.

Total payments volume rose 8.7% to $2.23 trillion, on a constant dollar basis, with the United States - its largest market - accounting for about 8.8% of the total.

Payments volume represents the dollar amount of purchases made with cards carrying Visa's branding.

Net income rose to $3.10 billion, or $1.37 per Class A share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $2.33 billion, or $1 per Class A share, a year earlier (graphic).

On an adjusted basis, Visa earned $1.37 per share, while analysts expected a profit of $1.32 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Net revenue rose 11.5% to $5.84 billion, while analysts had expected $5.70 billion.





