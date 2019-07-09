Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. ( ZF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.361 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ZF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that ZF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.09, the dividend yield is 13.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZF was $11.09, representing a -1.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.31 and a 36.74% increase over the 52 week low of $8.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,