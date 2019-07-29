Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. ( VRTS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VRTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VRTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $113.1, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRTS was $113.1, representing a -15.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $134.25 and a 61.57% increase over the 52 week low of $70.

VRTS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). VRTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.07. Zacks Investment Research reports VRTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.62%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VRTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.