Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund ( VGI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.126 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that VGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.69, the dividend yield is 11.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VGI was $12.69, representing a -4.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.30 and a 22.97% increase over the 52 week low of $10.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.