Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund ( VGI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.126 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that VGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.87, the dividend yield is 11.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VGI was $12.87, representing a -6.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.75 and a 24.71% increase over the 52 week low of $10.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VGI Dividend History page.