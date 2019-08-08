Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund ( VGI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.126 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that VGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.85, the dividend yield is 11.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VGI was $12.85, representing a -6% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.67 and a 24.52% increase over the 52 week low of $10.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VGI Dividend History page.