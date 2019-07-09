Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. ( ZTR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ZTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that ZTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.83, the dividend yield is 11.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZTR was $11.83, representing a -2.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.11 and a 42.7% increase over the 52 week low of $8.29.

