Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. ( ZTR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ZTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that ZTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.08, the dividend yield is 12.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZTR was $11.08, representing a -8.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.11 and a 33.66% increase over the 52 week low of $8.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.