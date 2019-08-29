Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Virtu Financial, Inc. ( VIRT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VIRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that VIRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.99, the dividend yield is 5.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VIRT was $17.99, representing a -38.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.17 and a 2.16% increase over the 52 week low of $17.61.

VIRT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CME Group Inc. ( CME ) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ). VIRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49. Zacks Investment Research reports VIRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -41.33%, compared to an industry average of 9.3%.

