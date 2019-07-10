Quantcast

Virgin Australia's frequent-flyer partner seeks to sell stake

By Reuters

Reuters


July 11 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Thursday that Connectivity Pte Ltd is seeking to exit its 35% minority stake in the carrier's Velocity frequent flyer programme.

Virgin added that it intended to stay a majority investor in Velocity Frequent Flyer Holdco Pty Ltd, and was committed to long-term growth at Velocity.

Connectivity Pte Ltd, or Affinity, has asked Virgin to explore various options for the stake sale, Australia's second-largest airline said in a statement.

Affinity's decision to exit Velocity comes as Virgin expects to post a loss this year, despite reporting its best half-year profit in a decade.

The carrier flagged weaker demand in both corporate and leisure sectors back in May, hurt by faltering consumer spending and business confidence in Australia.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar