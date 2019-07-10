Virgin Australia's frequent-flyer partner seeks to sell stake

Reuters





July 11 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Thursday that Connectivity Pte Ltd is seeking to exit its 35% minority stake in the carrier's Velocity frequent flyer programme.

Virgin added that it intended to stay a majority investor in Velocity Frequent Flyer Holdco Pty Ltd, and was committed to long-term growth at Velocity.

Connectivity Pte Ltd, or Affinity, has asked Virgin to explore various options for the stake sale, Australia's second-largest airline said in a statement.

Affinity's decision to exit Velocity comes as Virgin expects to post a loss this year, despite reporting its best half-year profit in a decade.

The carrier flagged weaker demand in both corporate and leisure sectors back in May, hurt by faltering consumer spending and business confidence in Australia.