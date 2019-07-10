Quantcast

Virgin Australia says frequent flyer partner seeks to sell stake

By Reuters

July 11 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Thursday that Connectivity Pte Ltd is seeking to exit its 35% minority stake in the carrier's Velocity frequent flyer programme.

Virgin added that it intended to stay a majority investor in Velocity Frequent Flyer Holdco Pty Ltd.

