Virgin Australia says frequent flyer partner seeks to sell stake

July 11 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Thursday that Connectivity Pte Ltd is seeking to exit its 35% minority stake in the carrier's Velocity frequent flyer programme.

Virgin added that it intended to stay a majority investor in Velocity Frequent Flyer Holdco Pty Ltd.

