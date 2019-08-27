Quantcast

Virgin Australia returns to loss on weak demand, fuel costs

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 28 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings on Wednesday swung to an annual underlying loss as higher fuel costs and a weaker currency weighed on the country's second-largest airline.

The company reported an underlying pretax loss, its most closely watched measure, of A$71.2 million$48.09 million for the year ended June 30, compared with a A$64.4 million profit last year

Virgin in May provided guidance for an underlying loss before tax of at least A$35.6 million.

The company also said it is targeting a reduction of 750 corporate and head office roles. It expects A$75 million in cost savings from the move by the end of fiscal 2020.

($1 = A$1.48)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar