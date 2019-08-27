Virgin Australia returns to loss on weak demand, fuel costs

Reuters





Aug 28 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings on Wednesday swung to an annual underlying loss as higher fuel costs and a weaker currency weighed on the country's second-largest airline.

The company reported an underlying pretax loss, its most closely watched measure, of A$71.2 million$48.09 million for the year ended June 30, compared with a A$64.4 million profit last year

Virgin in May provided guidance for an underlying loss before tax of at least A$35.6 million.

The company also said it is targeting a reduction of 750 corporate and head office roles. It expects A$75 million in cost savings from the move by the end of fiscal 2020.

($1 = A$1.48)