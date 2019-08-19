Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Jumps: Stock Rises 9.9%

Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $6.26 -$7.94 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Friday.





The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.Vipshop Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price

Vipshop Holdings Limited price | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may consider Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Is VIPS going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>