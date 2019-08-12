Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Viper Energy Partners LP ( VNOM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VNOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 23.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.21, the dividend yield is 6.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VNOM was $30.21, representing a -31.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $44 and a 32.73% increase over the 52 week low of $22.76.

VNOM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). VNOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.69. Zacks Investment Research reports VNOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -71.03%, compared to an industry average of -17.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VNOM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.