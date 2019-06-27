Vietnam's Vingroup in deal with Fujitsu unit, Qualcomm to make 5G phones

Reuters





HANOI, June 28 (Reuters) - Vingroup JSC , Vietnam's biggest-listed firm by market value, said on Friday it had signed a deal with Qualcomm and a unit of Japan'sFujitsu Ltd to produce 5G smartphones in the country.

The Vsmart phones will be manufactured at its factory in the capital city of Hanoi and will be sold in the U.S. and European markets from April next year, Vingroup said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the company started construction of the factory that can produce 125 million units a year. .

The company began selling Vsmart phones in Spain in March and plans to expand into other European markets. Its phones went on sale in regional neighbour Myanmar last month.