Vietnam's trade surplus plunges to $43 mln in July - customs

HANOI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of $43 million in July, narrowing from a surplus of $1.93 billion in June, customs data released on Monday showed.

Exports in July rose 7.2% from the previous month to $22.979 billion, while imports were up 17.7% at $22.936 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement.

Smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances were among the largest export earners in July. Key imports were electronics, machinery and fabrics, the department said.

The government's General Statistics Office late last month forecast July trade surplus at $200 million.





