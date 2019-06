Reuters





HANOI, June 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam posted gross domestic product growth of 6.71% in the second quarter this year, slower than an expansion of 6.82% in the first quarter, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Friday.

The processing and manufacturing industry grew 9.14% in the April-June period from a year earlier, while the services sector rose 6.85% and the agricultural sector was up 2.19%, the GSO said in a statement.

The GSO revised up first-quarter GDP growth to 6.82% from 6.79%.

Vietnam targets economic growth of between 6.6% and 6.8% this year.