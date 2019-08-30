VIDEO: Don’t Trust ‘Recession-Proof’ Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Have you been skimming the news for lists of recession-proof stocks to buy? If so, stop. In this episode of Matt McCall's "Money Line" podcast he debunks these attention-grabbing lists. McCall wants his followers to learn how to fish (or in this case invest) so they can stop relying on mainstream media organizations to be fed.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts recently released a list of so-called recession-proof stocks to buy. Big names like Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) made the cut. But why should investors trust that these big names in tech will be safe from the effects of a recession? Plus, if you tuned in to the previous podcast, you know McCall isn't calling for a recession in the next few months.

What should you do instead? Watch this video for McCall's advice on how to best handle the daily onslaught of investing headlines.

Are you looking for the perfect Labor Day weekend conversation starter? McCall recommends Shopify (NYSE: SHOP ) stock and its Chinese counterpart, Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN ). These may not be the most familiar names, but SHOP and BZUN are the backbone of most e-commerce sites. Looking to sell your products? They'll give you a ready-to-go template. Just drop in your company name, logo and your products.

Instead of gambling on an individual retailer, investing in SHOP stock and BZUN stock gives investors a chance to play a big trend at a safer and potentially higher-reward level. Which company is better? Will the U.S.-China trade war have any effect on the site builders? Listen up to find out.

Lastly, as further proof to his naysayers, McCall reviews recent earnings releases from Home Depot (NYSE: HD ), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW ), Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) and Target (NYSE: TGT ). Whether you're a "weekend warrior" like McCall or a veteran handyman or woman, you've probably visited at least one of these stores this month. When these stocks are on the up, McCall says it means the housing market is on the up, too. He lays out some numbers and examines iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF's (BATS: ITB ) performance for a review of the market.

Tune in to "Money Line" for a review of SHOP stock and its Chinese rival, McCall's takeaways on recession-proof stocks and his analysis of recent - and exciting - earnings reports.

