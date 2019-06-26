VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

VICI Properties Inc. ( VICI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.287 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VICI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VICI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.8, the dividend yield is 5.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VICI was $21.8, representing a -6.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.27 and a 23.58% increase over the 52 week low of $17.64.

VICI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). VICI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.47. Zacks Investment Research reports VICI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.86%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VICI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to VICI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VICI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF ( BJK )

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NUSC )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( PBSM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUSC with an increase of 4.01% over the last 100 days. BJK has the highest percent weighting of VICI at 3.38%.