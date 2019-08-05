ViaSat (VSAT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of ViaSat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.67, changing hands as low as $75.40 per share. ViaSat Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VSAT's low point in its 52 week range is $55.93 per share, with $97.31 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $76.32.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »