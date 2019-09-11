Viad Corp (VVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Viad Corp ( VVI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VVI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that VVI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.64, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VVI was $64.64, representing a -10.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.27 and a 40% increase over the 52 week low of $46.17.

VVI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). VVI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports VVI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.96%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VVI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.