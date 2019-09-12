Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Viacom Inc. ( VIAB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VIAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that VIAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.22, the dividend yield is 3.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VIAB was $26.22, representing a -23.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.44 and a 12.48% increase over the 52 week low of $23.31.

VIAB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA ) and Charter Communications, Inc. ( CHTR ). VIAB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.06. Zacks Investment Research reports VIAB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.27%, compared to an industry average of -28.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,

Interested in gaining exposure to VIAB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VIAB as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IEME ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEME with an increase of 1.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VIAB at 3.39%.