Viacom Inc. (VIA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Viacom Inc. ( VIA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VIA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that VIA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.42, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VIA was $28.42, representing a -25.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $38 and a 8.06% increase over the 52 week low of $26.30.

VIA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA ) and Charter Communications, Inc. ( CHTR ). VIA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.06.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VIA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.