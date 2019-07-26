VGR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.94, changing hands as high as $11.33 per share. Vector Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 18.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VGR's low point in its 52 week range is $8.62 per share, with $18.66 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $11.14.
