VGK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (Symbol: VGK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.86, changing hands as high as $53.09 per share. Vanguard FTSE Europe shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VGK's low point in its 52 week range is $46.80 per share, with $57.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $53.03.
