VEU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (Symbol: VEU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.31, changing hands as high as $49.38 per share. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VEU's low point in its 52 week range is $44.06 per share, with $52.865 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $49.36.
