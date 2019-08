Reuters





Aug 29 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas will dismiss about 90 employees on its Danish factory in Ringkobing, the company said on Thursday, citing a downturn in demand for wind turbines in the European market.

"To accommodate the current dive in demand on the European market and maintain our competitiveness, we have to scale down production of nacelles and hubs for the 4 MW platform in Ringkobing," the company said.

The company currently has about 530 employees at the factory.

