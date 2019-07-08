Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

Vertical Capital Income Fund ( VCIF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.013 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VCIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.48, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VCIF was $9.48, representing a -3.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.80 and a 30.04% increase over the 52 week low of $7.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VCIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.