Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Vertical Capital Income Fund ( VCIF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.017 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VCIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.35, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VCIF was $10.35, representing a -3.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.69 and a 41.98% increase over the 52 week low of $7.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VCIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.