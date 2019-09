Vertex to buy cell therapy developer Semma for $950 mln

Shutterstock photo





Sept 3 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Semma Therapeutics for $950 million in cash with an aim to develop potentially curative stem-cell based treatments for diabetes.

The deal represents Vertex's foray into a new treatment space, as the company typically develops treatments for cystic fibrosis, an inherited disorder that causes damage to the lung and digestive system.

"We see a substantial opportunity to transform the treatment paradigm for type 1 diabetes, a specialty disease cared for by endocrinologists," said Vertex's Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Leiden.

Vertex expects to close the acquisition in the fourth quarter this year.

Shares of Vertex were up 1.2% at $182.1 in light premarket trading.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology