Versum Materials, Inc. (VSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Versum Materials, Inc. ( VSM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VSM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.07, the dividend yield is .61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VSM was $52.07, representing a -0.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.58 and a 108.11% increase over the 52 week low of $25.02.

VSM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). VSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.72. Zacks Investment Research reports VSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as %, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The following ETF(s) have VSM as a top-10 holding:

  • IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF ( MNA )
  • Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF ( CSD )
  • SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF ( SPSM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MNA with an decrease of -0.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VSM at 4.96%.

