Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Vermilion Energy Inc. ( VET ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.16% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.56, the dividend yield is 9.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VET was $21.56, representing a -42.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.81 and a 10.96% increase over the 52 week low of $19.43.

VET is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). VET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.36. Zacks Investment Research reports VET's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 31.98%, compared to an industry average of 31.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VET Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.