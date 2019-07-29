Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Vermilion Energy Inc. ( VET ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.176 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.46, the dividend yield is 11.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VET was $18.46, representing a -49.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.53 and a 0.14% increase over the 52 week low of $18.44.

VET is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). VET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.36. Zacks Investment Research reports VET's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 31.17%, compared to an industry average of 12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VET Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.