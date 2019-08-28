Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Vermilion Energy Inc. ( VET ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.174 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.14% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.93, the dividend yield is 14.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VET was $13.93, representing a -58.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.92 and a 1.24% increase over the 52 week low of $13.76.

VET is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). VET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports VET's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -47.4%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VET Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.